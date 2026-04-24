Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: child's play, NECA

Horror of the 90s Returns with NECA's Child's Play 2 Ultimate Chucky

NECA is back with a new horror figure as the 90s is calling the with updated Child’s Play 2 with Ultimate Chucky

Article Summary NECA revives Child’s Play 2 with an Ultimate Chucky figure inspired by the killer doll’s terrifying 1990 sequel return.

Child’s Play fans get five interchangeable heads, extra hands, and a swappable knife arm for movie-accurate display.

Accessories include a knife, air pump, shovel, giant scissors, jack-in-the-box, ruler, and an in-scale Good Guy box.

Ultimate Chucky is priced at $41.99, with Child’s Play 2 pre-orders live now ahead of a September 2026 release.

Child's Play 2 continued the story of the killer doll Chucky after the events of the original film. The story continues to follow young Andy Barclay, who has now been placed in foster care after his claims about Chucky are dismissed as delusions. Meanwhile, the Play Pals corporation rebuilds the destroyed doll to prove it was harmless, only to bring Chucky back to life unknowingly. The Good Guys doll is still possessed by the soul of the serial killer Charles Lee Ray, who now seeks out Andy once again to transfer his soul into a human body.

NECA is now capturing the horror of Child's Play 2 with a brand new Ultimate Chucky figure that is ready to play. Chuy will come with a massive assortment of accessories, including five interchangeable head sculptures and hands that can capture different moments from the film. As for accessories, they will include a swappable knife arm, a knife, an air pump, a shovel, a giant pair of scissors, and a jack-in-the-box to capture the Child's Play 2 poster. Chucky is ready for playtime for $41.99, and pre-orders are alive with a September 2026 release date.

Child's Play 2 – Ultimate Chucky 7" Scale Action Figure

"From the 1990 horror classic Child's Play 2 comes your friend 'til the end—Chucky is back in Ultimate form! This fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure brings Chucky's look from the sequel to life with screen-accurate detail and an arsenal of accessories. Chucky comes with five interchangeable heads, multiple hands, an alternate forearm, ruler, air pump, knife, Good Guy shovel, jack-in-the-box and scissors from the iconic theatrical poster, and more."

"Also included is an in-scale Child's Play 2 Good Guy box, perfect for containing your favorite killer doll. Add this NECA Ultimate Chucky to your collection… what could possibly go wrong? Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!