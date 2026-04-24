Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Dutton Ranch, yellowstone

Dutton Ranch Showrunner Out Ahead of "Yellowstone" Spinoff's Premiere

REPORT: Chad Feehan is out as the Dutton Ranch showrunner after issues with Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Taylor Sheridan, and David Glasser.

Article Summary Dutton Ranch loses showrunner Chad Feehan just weeks before premiere, adding major turmoil to the Yellowstone spinoff.

Reports say Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Taylor Sheridan, and David Glasser were unhappy after season one wrapped.

Puck first reported the shake-up, with Variety confirming Chad Feehan is out after one season of Dutton Ranch.

The Paramount+ Dutton Ranch premiere is still set for May 15, despite the behind-the-scenes drama now swirling.

With less than a month to go until Paramount+'s Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff hits our screens, it seems the show's behind-the-scenes drama is setting a pretty high bar – even by Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) standards. According to initial reporting by Puck and confirmed by Variety, credited series creator Chad Feehan is out as showrunner after one season. Reportedly, the show's stars, and executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser, were "unsatisfied with Feehan's handling of the production" after work on the first season had wrapped.

As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul. Joining Reilly and Hauser are co-stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. Set to hit Paramount+ and the Paramount Networks with a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 15th, here's a look at the official image gallery for Dutton Ranch:

Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Paramount+'s Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and the season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season. The "Yellowstone" spinoff series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

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