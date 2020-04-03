"The Walking Dead" Preview: Princess Might Be Trying a Little Too Hard

Heading into this season's finale episode (for now) of its 10th season, AMC's The Walking Dead has done an amazing job ratcheting up the tension and suspense without sacrificing the series' emotional core. Showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang and her team have also delivered a parade of interesting and complexly-layered characters who are relatable – if not always likable.

One of the best new character intros we've had in a long time was Princess' (Paola Lazaro) debut, much ot the surprise of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton). In the opening minutes for this Sunday's "The Tower," we get to learn much more about Juanita Sanchez – like the fact she doesn't like being called "Juanita Sanchez."

Check out the clip below – and we triple-dog-dare you to not fall in love with Lazaro's Princess as much as we did (and in less than four minutes):

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 15 "The Tower": The communities prep for final battle of the Whisperer War, while Eugene's group meets Princess.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

We were impressed with how season opener "Lines We Crossed" was able to pick up the energy from last season, right out of the gate (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Hurst, and Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes.

Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally – only to see the entire direction of the war get flipped on its end in "Walk With Us" (review here).

What could top that, and cause a break in the action? That would be "What We Become" (review here), with Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne… or is it?

"Look at the Flowers" brought the focus back to the frontlines as we learned more about the Negan/Carol team-up, witnessed Beta go even deeper off the deep end, watched Carol's final confrontation with "Alpha" – and introduced to a very "smiley" series game-changer (review here).