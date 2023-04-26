The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne: Brandt Shares Walker Selfie Lesley-Ann Brandt (Pearl Thorne) continues to be a great production lifeline to AMC's The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff series.

With Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) making great impressions during AMC Network's recent Upfronts presentation, already-high excitement levels for AMC/AMC+'s The Walking Dead spinoff series have been dialed up to a "Spinal Tap"-respecting eleven. Meanwhile, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), aka Pearl Thorne, continues to be our lifeline with the production – and that continues today. Taking to Instagram, Brandt shared both a "walker selfie" and what her initial reaction was when she saw a walker on the set for the first time… "live," so to speak.

"Won't lie, first time I saw one on set, I kind of geeked out," Brandt wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – which you can check out below (followed by what we know about the spinoff series so far):

The Walking Dead: Rick Grime & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: