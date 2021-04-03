Welcome to our last non-spoiler, teaser-filled thoughts on the (real) tenth season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead. Just to get you up to speed, we go live with our regular spoiler-filled review after the episode airs on cable Sunday night. But because the episode's available early on AMC+, we like to offer a little something that the folks who've seen it already will understand while also offering something to dump some more fuel on the dumpster fires of speculation. With tensions around Alexandria still running high since Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her folks moved in, "Here's Negan" finds Carol (Melissa McBride) taking Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey that finds the ex-Saviors leader revisiting his past (with Hilarie Burton-Morgan guest-starring as his late wife, Lucille) and having to choose between being the man he thinks he can be or the man Maggie sees him as. So what was going through our brains while it was going on? See you for some non-spoiler thoughts after the image jump.

1) Have to give Negan credit- even finding himself banished, he still has enough sass to hit Carol with a great "Carol seizing reigns" line(not a spoiler since it was released as a preview on Friday)

2) "You're a clown. A cult of personality without a cult."

3) While I'm sure he has every second of that standoff with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) etched in his mind, I appreciate that his "mission" took a realistic amount of time.

4) Hmmm… we think we've seen you somewhere before…

5) To keep track of the time-jumping, consider starting one of these and stock up on red string:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

6) JDM finds a way to present viewers with four different characters who all happen to be the same person.

7) HBM's portrayal of Lucille and her cancer fight was raw, honest, and true.

8) "I want you to know you made up for it."

9) Negan steps up to the plate and… IT IS HIGH… IT IS FAR… IT IS GONE!!!

10) Look… this is about as far as I can go on this one without having to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign:

11) "It's like I'm looking at the world through blood."

12) [SPOILERS] saves Negan's ass… one last time.

13) So it looks like we got an answer to the question Negan lobbed at Carol earlier.

14) Did [SPOILER] just give [SPOILER] a stare-down with a smile? I'm flagging that a badass move because…

15) I can't really say I'm on Carol and Maggie's side on this one- and we're wondering if Daryl was involved in the banishing move from earlier?

Okay, there you have it! Check out our full review of "Here's Negan" following Sunday night's airing of The Walking Dead on AMC.