The Walking Dead S10E22 Opener Finds Negan's Fate Being Decided

With the tenth season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead officially hitting screens this Sunday night (though we know some have seen it already), the network has released the opening minutes for the highly-anticipated extended episode "Here's Negan." With tensions around Alexandria still running high since Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her folks moved in, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a mission that finds the ex-Saviors leader revisiting his past (with Hilarie Burton-Morgan guest-starring as his late wife, Lucille) and having to choose between being the man he thinks he can be- or being the man that Maggie sees him as. But as the episode begins, we learn that one decision has already been taken out of his hands. Looks like Negan's been banished from the community but was it a group decision- or Carol's?

Here's another look at this weekend's last season finale (sadly, Season 11 will be the series finale) of AMC's The Walking Dead, "Here's Negan":

Now here's a look back at the most recent set of preview images released, followed by a few more sneak previews and images:

To prepare you for what's to come later this week, check out the official promo for the episode as well as a sneak preview of what shaped Negan into what he is today:

Now here's a look back at the in-production table read and teaser for "Here's Negan" that was released earlier, along with an episode overview and a set of preview images- with AMC's (second) tenth season finale of The Walking Dead hitting screens this Sunday, April 4:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 22 "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Directed by Laura Belsey, and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?