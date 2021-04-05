This past Sunday was a pretty big one for The Walking Dead universe. Viewers bid farewell to the tenth season (again) with the powerhouse episode "Here's Negan" (our review here) while AMC+ subscribers got their first look at the return of Fear the Walking Dead (hitting AMC on April 11). But the long-running franchise series didn't stop here, releasing a full teaser for the 11th and final season offering a look at the "New World Order" about to hit our heroes, along with an August 22, 2021 return date. But that wasn't all because overnight, the show's main social media accounts also shared the first official image from the finale season, with Daryl (Norman Reedus) checking out a sewer drain with a flashlight- but where does it lead to?

Now here's a look back at the "Questions" teaser released during the season finale, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation…

In a conversation with Insider that posted on Sunday night, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."

The cast of The Walking Dead look back on "Season 10C" and tease where things may be heading as a "New World Order" looms on the horizon: