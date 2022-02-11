The Walking Dead S11 Teaser: Daryl Questions What They're Fighting For

After a look at a set of preview images that featured a look at Ezekiel (Khary Payton) & Carol's (Melissa McBride) reunion, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) in much safer surroundings, Daryl (Norman Reedus) apparently spending some "quality" time with Mercer (Michael James Shaw) & Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), and more, the previews for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 aren't stopping. In the following teaser, we see that there is "No Turning Back" as the battle with Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers comes to a head and life in the Commonwealth awaits. But as Daryl questions why they've been fighting if not for a chance for something better, their new technicolor home appears to have some dark secrets to it.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead, returning for Season 11 Part 2 beginning February 20th on AMC (and February 13th on AMC+):

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the overview for the season as well as for S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts":

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9 "No Other Way": Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety, including Judith and Gracie. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.