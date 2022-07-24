The Walking Dead S11 Trailer; Rick/Michonne Thoughts; Daryl Theory

So this was a big weekend for AMC's The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022. On the "punch-to-the-feels" side, it was the realization that this would be the show's final SDCC. On the awesome side, there was the news that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira would be renting for a six-episode limited series to wrap up Rick Grimes & Michonne's storyline. And let's not forget the release of the SDCC trailer for the final episodes, which we break down for all of you. But before we get to that, here are some quick thoughts on Rick & Michonne's story continuing on the small screen instead of theaters and how our brain has started reviving its conspiracy theory about one of the spinoff series.

Rick & Michonne: Okay, first? Great decision. There are a thousand different reasons I could give. Like how a six-episode structure allows for a more flowing narrative that will be able to spend quality time on the quieter moments and emotional moments. Plus, since they started on television, it only feels right wrapping it up there, too. Do I want to see an epic big-screen "Avengers: Endgame"-like TWD film (or three)? Absolutely! But not to wrap up Rick and Michonne's story. Plus, from a filming standpoint, it's easier for Lincoln & Gurira to knock out six eps in one shot, considering how busy they are with their careers.

Our "Daryl Theory" Revived: Look, we've pitched this before, but for some reason, we're feeling the need to bring it up again after watching the trailer. Is it possible that Norman Reedus' is all a front and that Daryl's death in the finale will be the big series-ending feels-crusher? We've been running with this all season, and I imagine Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson) killing Daryl, and then Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) putting down Sebastian- against Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) wishes. Maggie reminds him that Rick let him live and look how he redeemed himself, but Negan says, "Yeah, but I'm not Rick" before killing him. That would lead to the change in Maggie and Negan's dynamic heading into their spinoff. And maybe the reason Melissa McBride had to "step away" had to do with another project she didn't want to pass on while having to keep the "spinoff" charade going. Again… we know it's not going to happen. But you never know…

Now here's a look at our breakdown of the SDCC trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3, with the series set to return on Sunday, October 2nd:

Those first 35 seconds felt like a punch to the face emotionally. In less than a minute, the long-running series reminded us of just how not ready we are for TWD to end its run.

"Thank you for coming. I hoped you would. I have a lot to say…" – Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), possibly speaking to Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and looking to reveal the truth behind Milton (Laila Robins) in what looks to be a padded cell. Or could he be looking to make some kind of deal to save his own ass with Milton?

"We need to find Hornsby before he gets to anybody." – Maggie, looking to get to Lance before he possibly gets to other settlements or before he gets back to the Commonwealth for reinforcements.

Distant shot of Daryl on a motorcycle, as we hear Daryl say to someone, "You're running out of time."

"Do you wanna die quick? Or do you wanna die screaming" – Daryl, as we see a quick montage of him with some familiar faces around a trashcan fire, followed by Lance with a bloody face, staring at his decision coin; and then looks at the Commonwealth soldiers on the hunt.

"This isn't going to be easy" – Carol (Melissa McBride) / "When is it ever?" – Daryl, with a sequence of scenes showing the two of them armed and on the move.

From there, we cut to a field of free-walking walkers, followed by looks at Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) on the move inside of the Commonwealth.

"You go after the mountains, they'll crush you." – Hornsby to someone we can't see, with him clearly behind bars. From there, another montage of familiar faces as the resistance within the Commonwealth grows, showing us Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Kelly (Angel Theory), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Max (Margot Bingham) and more. "No matter how bleak things look, his is not the end." – Eugene

Judith (Cailey Fleming) picking up the sword again? Badass.

"None of us is safe as long as she's still breathing." Negan to Maggie, and (unless it's a swerve), he's clearly talking about Milton (who isn't looking too steady lately as we see her screaming with what appears to be blood on the side of her face.

From there, some larger action sequences before Daryl knifes a bald dude in the head as Carol watches. Then, we see Daryl with a knife to Lance's throat as they look at someone off-camera… looks like it's negotiating time!

"Do you know who I am?" – Sebastian / "Do you know who I am?" – Negan, as we see him about to club Sebastian… but a warning! We might have some crafty editing going on here. Another note of interest is that Negan will be donning the walker mask more during these episodes.

Now, we're getting a ton of action in the woods and within the Commonwealth before we slow things down as Maggie mourns someone lost next to a downed Commonwealth soldier and a motorcycle in the background (no, not that motorcycle).

"This world is broken." – (possibly) Mercer? Following that, "This isn't the future my mom and dad fought for," clearly from Judith, with a big-time Rick Grimes and Michonne name-drop. And then we get a sweet moment between Maggie and Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller). From there, Daryl is heard saying, "I wish things were how you want them to be. I have to keep you safe," as we see that scene again of him looking at a very familiar gun.

"Hell is going to rain down on you": If anyone knows who that was, let me know in the comments section below.

We see a lot of walker-killing before we see some walkers playing tug-o-war with a Commonwealth soldier as Mercer finds himself in the middle of a rough situation. But not as rough as the one Ezekiel, Magna, Kelly, and the others are facing as Ezekiel orders our heroes to fall back. We're thinking that the walker we see at one of the Commonwealth's glass doors might have something to do with all of that.

Yes! A Mercer/Princess (Paola Lázaro) kissing moment! If anything happens to them, I'm turning into a one-man riot.

Now we have another montage, as Eugene beats down a Commonwealth soldier, Connie stops Kelly from shooting someone (almost as if she knows what the situation they're facing at that moment is all about). And Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) staring at a bloody knife is never a good thing for those looking to give up old "bad habits."

Daryl and Judith laying on the ground is not a good sign but also has a "swerve" vibe to it as if they're playing possum.

"People remember the last thing that you do." – we're thinking that's Gabriel, which if it is and it ties into that bloody knife scene? Yeah, that doesn't bode well for whoever was on the receiving end of it. We then get a quick cut of close-ups of most of our main players, with a voiceover saying, "The end of each story… is very important," followed by, "How do you want yours to end?"

"I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories." Okay, so even though we see him several times in the trailer, we saved mentioning Aaron (Ross Marquand) until now because of how critical this scene looks to be. It vibes like it's coming from a time jump near the end of the series finale, and it helps grow the over-arching mythology that was taken to the next level during the second season of the TWD: World Beyond. We've seen rage walkers, and now we're shown that the rumors Aaron heard about were far from rumors… unfortunately. This final scene felt like the catalyst for the three(?) spinoff series to come and did a nice job building up the "big bad" threatening everyone.