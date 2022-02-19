The Walking Dead S11E10 Preview: Connie Questions The Commonwealth

Okay, this is where the "timey-wimey" stuff between AMC and AMC+ can get a little confusing. So if you're watching The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 on AMC, you'll be watching the return episode on Sunday night. But if you're watching on AMC+, then you will have been able to watch the first two episodes by the time "No Other Way" hits cable screens. So the preview that was released today during IGN Fan Fest 2022 isn't for Sunday's night's episode on AMC but for S11E10 "New Haunts," which AMC+ viewers can watch around 3 am ET but AMC viewers won't be able to watch until February 27th. So if you're an AMC watcher, you could be treading into "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" a little more than a week before the episode hits. If you're an AMC+ viewer, then consider the following a preview. WHEW! Everyone got that? Good! Now onto the preview…

In the following clip for "New Haunts" introduced by Lauren Ridloff, Connie (Ridloff) has some serious questions for Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) during the Commonwealth's Halloween celebration about the class division on display. But when Milton looks to PR the situation by introducing Connie and Kelly (Angel Theory) to a "lottery winner," an unexpected confrontation catches Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess' (Paola Lázaro) attention:

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's The Walking Dead with Season 11 Part 2 premiering this Sunday, February 20 (but currently streaming on AMC+):

Is the Commonwealth really as good as it seems? Find out on the return of #TWD this Sunday or stream it right now with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/pt4nS4g6Mr — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

With AMC's The Walking Dead returning for Season 11 Part 2 next Sunday, February 20 (but currently streaming on AMC+), here's a look at the opening minutes to "No Other Way":

Take a break from the Big Game and get an exclusive look at the return of #TWD! Watch the episode after the game by signing up for AMC+ here: https://t.co/5wNkz1PRfc https://t.co/VsrR5dJTmN — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead, returning for Season 11 Part 2 beginning February 20th on AMC (and February 13th on AMC+):

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the overview for the season as well as for S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts":

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9 "No Other Way": Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety, including Judith and Gracie. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.