The Walking Dead S11E12 Scene: Mercer's Advice Could Save Daryl's Life

After checking in with Executive Producer, Director & Special FX Make-up Designer Greg Nicotero's transformation into a walker for this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, we have a fresh look at "The Lucky Ones" that casts more shade upon the idea that the Commonwealth is a blueprint for the future. As we learn what happened when Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) first visited Alexandria to speak with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and offer them a deal, we see Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) discussing how they see it going. And that's where things get interesting because as Daryl sees it, the Commonwealth is an oasis in what's been ten previous seasons filled with failed efforts to bring some sense of normalcy back. But as you're about to see, Mercer looks to bring Daryl back down to the realities of the Commonwealth in that things are definitely not what they seem. Like why Daryl was able to take on this effort sans military gear…

Now here's a look at the preview for Sunday night's episode that was released earlier today:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 "The Lucky Ones": Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max's story. Directed by Tawnia McKiernanand written by Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.