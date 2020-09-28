The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Preview: Daryl Gets Deadly Serious

With the tenth season finale of The Walking Dead ready to crash our parties next Sunday, October 4th, with about a billion walkers, the fine folks at the long-running AMC series were kind enough to share another preview of what lies ahead in the ominously-titled "A Certain Doom." The reason we mentioned the "billion walkers" things just now has to do with the obscene wave of undead that Beta (Ryan Hurst) is unleashing on our heroes- but in the following clip, it looks like Luke (Dan Fogler) has a plan. Now, how many of you out there are already thinking that the plan's going to be dangerous and that not everyone's going to make it back alive, but it's the only plan? Raise your hands. Okay good, because Daryl (Norman Reedus) agrees with you.

Looking beyond the season finale, series showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang revealed that the six "bonus episodes" will focus on the aftermath of "The Whisperer War" with a deeper dive into Maggie's backstory (including her metal-masked companion) from the past ten years as well as other characters to see how they're dealing with the fallout. Kang promises viewers that they will be "doing something different from what was done" during the main part of the tenth season, helping to bridge the storyline into what awaits in the 11th season.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.