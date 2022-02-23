The Walking Dead Season 11 E10 Promo: Daryl Needs Maggie to Trust Him

After an impressive return for Part 2 last week (check out our review here), AMC's The Walking Dead teased some serious animosity between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) before the end credits rolled- with Maggie holding down Alexandria as Daryl has become part of the Commonwealth's military after a six-month time jump. Now with this weekend bringing "New Haunts," we're getting a chance to see the choices our survivors made and the new lives they began to build. But is the Commonwealth really the oasis that it's selling itself to be? Here's a chance to learn a little more to help piece the puzzle together.

Now here's a look at the official preview for this weekend's episode "New Haunts" (currently streaming on AMC+):

Brick by brick and block by block… we're building up for an epic season. Don't miss new episodes of #TWD every Sunday at 9/8c or watch them one week early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/72G7onIjYG — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In the following scene from this week's episode introduced by Lauren Ridloff, Connie (Ridloff) has some serious questions for Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) during the Commonwealth's Halloween celebration about the class division on display. But when Milton looks to PR the situation by introducing Connie and Kelly (Angel Theory) to a "lottery winner," an unexpected confrontation catches Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess' (Paola Lázaro) attention:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.