The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 20 Opener Recaps Carol & Daryl's Bond

With AMC's The Walking Dead S11E20 "What's Been Lost," our heroes find themselves on the business end of Pamela's (Laila Robins) "black hood" black ops initiative, essentially "disappearing " them from the Commonwealth. Of course, they made two major mistakes. Not capturing Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). And from what we've seen so far, they're about to make her and the Commonwealth pay for it. But this time around, we're looking to the past and not the future, with the network offering us a look at the Carol/Daryl-focused opening to the episode that reminds us of the long-running bond that the two share.

Here's a look at the Carol & Daryl-focused nostalgic opening to S11E20 "What's Been Lost," currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night:

In the following scene, Daryl & Carol kick into "team-up mode," bringing Lance (Josh Hamilton) along as their "guide" (and human shield, we're sure), while reminding him of the only thing keeping him alive.

And in the following clip that was released on Thursday, Carol didn't have plans to leave the Commonwealth empty-handed, not when there was the still-very-useful Lance to bring along as collateral:

Pamela is also looking to have Eugene (Josh McDermitt) pay the price for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) death with his own life, as her sense of "justice"… and to send a message to the Commonwealth. From what we've seen so far, it looks like Pamela's going to have Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) prosecute Eugene on behalf of the Commonwealth. At least, Yumiko will if she wants to protect her brother, Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale). Here's a look back at the preview images & behind-the-scene looks from S11E20 "What's Been Lost," released earlier this week: