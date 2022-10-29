The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 21 Preview: Maggie Opens Up To Carol

So let's have a brief moment of silence as we process the fact that this weekend brings the first of AMC's final four episodes of The Walking Dead. Okay… everybody good? Okay, well… prepare to have your feels kicked with a steel-toed boot in about another minute because we have a heartbreaking preview for this weekend's episode involving Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Carol (Melissa McBride), and all of the show's backstory that they bring with them. Heading into S11E21 "Outpost 22," we know that our heroes have been shuffled out of the Commonwealth and "disappeared" to off-site locations to basically serve as prison labor. Based on what we saw during the last edition of Talking Dead and what you're about to see below, some of them get a chance to join up with Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus). But while that may offer a brief glimmer of hope, there's still the matter of getting their loved ones back.. before it's too late.

In the following preview for S11E21 "Outpost 22" (directed by Tawnia McKiernan and written by Jim Barnes), Maggie shares the hurt and guilt she's feeling over being separated from Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) and not being able to do more to protect him and the others. And if there's anyone who understands those feelings… it's Carol. Here's a look at the original tweet with the preview, followed by the YouTube drop:

Maggie's thinking about her past on a new #TWD this Sunday at 9/8c or stream it now with AMC+. pic.twitter.com/cMOx0DZWNl — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead: A Look Back & A Look Ahead

For an impactful look back at the road that's been traveled for nearly 11 seasons, as well as a reminder of what our heroes are still fighting for, here's a look back at "The Journey… So Far":

And here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer (with S11E21 "Outpost 22" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):