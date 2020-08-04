The Walking Dead Season 11, Fear TWD Season 6 Production Updates

So within the past few weeks, fans learned that The Walking Dead: World Beyond would premiere the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET). The bad (but not surprising) news that there won't be an 11th season this year was offset by the surprising (and somewhat confusing) news that the tenth season was getting 6 additional episodes (set to air in early 2021). It was a lot to process, and it had a lot of "preciseness" to it that left fans feeling cautiously optimistic.

But how optimistic should they really be? Based on an update from CEO Josh Sapan during an AMC Networks (AMC, IFC, WE tv, BBC America, SundanceTV) earnings call on Tuesday morning. After discussing how COVID-19-related production and broadcasting issues impacted the company's ad revenues, Sapan revealed that Fear the Walking Dead was looking to restart production on season 6 starting in "late August" and that production on the 11th season (and those extra episodes?) of The Walking Dead was scheduled to go back into production in October.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.