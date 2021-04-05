The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Interrogations Begin This August

When the credits roll on "Here's Negan," AMC's The Walking Dead will have wrapped its (second) tenth season finale- and also its last one, with the end of Season 11 marking the series finale. But TWD fans still have a long road to travel before they get to the end of this story, a road that starts this summer and leads to the Commonwealth and a promise/warning of a "New World Order." To help viewers better understand the unchartered territory the show will be heading in, the long-running series has been relating a series of teasers over the past five weeks. Previously, we had a look at an ominous interrogation room, a camera focused on some display ice cream cones along with creepy distortion, a look at a rotating cake with what appears to be posters of missing people on a board in the distortions, a bench at a subway stop with a message noting that God's got some explaining to do, and what appears to be either a courtroom or a council meeting room with a gavel on the table. So what was on tap for the season finale?

How about the first official teaser previewing a Commonwealth interrogation with some very familiar-sounding voices- and announcing the series' return for its final season on August 22, 2021:

From one narrative part of the TWD universe to another, here's a look behind the scenes of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by the newest teaser- with the series set to return to the cable network for the second half of Season 6 on Sunday, April 11 (but available now on AMC+):

Live by the sword, die by the sword. #FearTWD returns on April 11th. pic.twitter.com/4HE6cbaMUf — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 1, 2021

Here's a look back at the WonderCon@Home panel from this past weekend, with two previews for the upcoming season. In the first clip (14:52 mark), Virginia looks ready to do her own take on Negan's (in)famous "Lucille" scene to find Morgan and Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- which does not bode well for Daniel (Ruben Blades). Speaking of Dakota… in the second clip (27:43 mark), Dakota takes the wheel as an injured Morgan and Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) look to clear a road of a pretty sizeable walker problem:

When the series returns this month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.