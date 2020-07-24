The Walking Dead Sets S10 Finale Date, Adds New Eps; No S11 in 2020

The Walking Dead universe parade rolls on at Comic-Con@Home, kicking off with Fear the Walking Dead dropping a season 6 premiere date, a new teaser, the word that Lennie James and Colman Domingo would be directing episodes of a much darker, more anthology-like season. So clearly, the series that started it all had a lot to live up to- and they didn't disappoint. The Walking Dead brought TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero (who directed the season 10 finale) and cast members including Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Paola Lazaro, and more to discuss the still-unaired tenth season finale, the short-term fate of an eleventh season, and more.

First thing you should know if that the tenth season of The Walking Dead will officially wrap up on Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET; followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 10 pm ET. Bigger News? While it was confirmed that there won't an eleventh season in 2020, they are working on an "extended" season 10 that will include 6 additional episodes that are projected to air in early 2021.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its SDCC debut, with a panel in support of the second spinoff series. Moderated by Hardwick, the series' panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.