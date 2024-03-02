Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E02 "Gone" Sneak Preview Released

Michonne has a decision to make in a preview for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E02 "Gone."

Article Summary A sneak preview for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E02 "Gone" is out.

Michonne faces tough choices as the saga of Rick & Michonne's fate unfolds.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira star in the gripping spinoff series.

New episodes of the show build on an intense narrative of love and survival.

After taking a break for a little "prank war" fun yesterday, we're shifting our focus back to the next chapter of AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. In the following sneak preview of "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell), Nat (Matthew August Jeffers) explains to Michonne (Gurira) that returning home to her family doesn't mean she has to give up hope that Rick (Lincoln) is still out there – trying to make his way back. Thankfully, Michonne doesn't take his advice – nothing personal, Nat.

Check out the sneak preview that was released earlier today for this weekend's episode, "Gone" – followed by a look back at the episode trailer & image gallery that were released earlier this week:

It's time for Michonne to tell us where she's been. Don't miss a new episode of #TheOnesWhoLive this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/NqdMluciHF — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

