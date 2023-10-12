Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Set for February 2024: Teaser

Rick has a message for Michonne in a new teaser for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

We were expecting something big from AMC & AMC+'s Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live coming out of the first full day of New York Comic Con 2023 – and we got it. Not only are we getting new looks at Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira), but we also learn from Rick himself that he's been trying to get back to Michonne – but he's up against a lot. Oh, and make sure to keep February 2024 open because that's when the series hits. But first, let's take a look at the new preview images released:

The cast also includes Pollyanna McIntosh returning as Jadis, Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, and Matt Jeffries in the role of Nat – all joining the previously announced Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl. With the series set to premiere in February 2024, here's a look at the NYCC 2023 teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the road taken to the spinoff:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

