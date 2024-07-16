Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Netflix, Preacher, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, interview with the vampire, netflix, preacher, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Universe, Immortal Universe & More Head to Netflix

AMC's "The Walking Dead" Universe, Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, Preacher, and more will also be available on Netflix beginning in August.

Netflix subscribers are going to have a whole lot of AMC Networks shows to enjoy beginning August 19th, when a new deal between the streaming service and AMC Networks goes into play. The deal includes the first seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Monsieur Spade, That Dirty Black Bag, and The Terror; three seasons of A Discovery of Witches; two seasons of Dark Winds; eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead; two seasons of Gangs of London; three seasons of Into the Badlands; two seasons of Kevin can F*** Himself, and four seasons of Preacher. In addition, the first seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will arrive on January 13, 2025. Another important point – the new AMC series (plus the complete run of The Walking Dead that's already streaming there) will be offered without commercials on Netflix's standard with ads plan.

Kristin Dolan, chief executive officer of AMC Networks, shared in a statement regarding the news, "This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms. We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem." Here's a look at the announcement that went out from Netflix:

Stay up all night with Louis, Lestat and these 13 AMC Series — coming to Netflix in the US on August 19. A Discovery of Witches

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S1

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Dark Winds

Fear the Walking Dead

Gangs of London

Into the Badlands

Kevin can F***

