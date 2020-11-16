The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Some Sleight of Hand at Play?

Well, AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond is clearly now in "Heart of Darkness" territory after this past weekend's episode "Truth or Dare." While we've been waiting for the next CRM end credits scene (we're guessing at the end of even-numbered episodes only?), we got caught off-guard by Huck's (Annet Mahendru) full backstory and definitely not expecting the episode to end with someone clearly taking issue with Tony's (Scott Adsit) plan with the CRM codebook and map. But contrary to what the set-up looked like, Silas (Hal Cumpston) is probably the only one we're not considering a suspect. Is someone engaging in some very deadly sleight-of-hand?

Here's a look at this Sunday's episode "The Sky Is a Graveyard"- which if we're reading the visual tea leaves in front of us correctly? It appears our survivors are looking to turn judge, jury, and executioner on Silas, which is already bad enough… but did they tie him to a pole for the "empties" (ugh) to get him?!?

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 8 "The Sky Is a Graveyard": A horrific discovery finds the group at a crossroads and prompts one of them to revisit past trauma.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

