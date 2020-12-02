The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Teaser: CRM Is Just Getting Started

When the dust settled from the CRM helicopters scooping up Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) to take them deeper into the heart of what is clearly a much larger and deadlier "greater good," Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) were left to fend in the woods- but not for long. First, we vibe that Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Percy (Ted Sutherland) will be making their way to them soon- but even bigger? Felix's reunion with Will (Jelani Alladin)- and what Felix and Iris are about to learn about the fate of their home. But Elizabeth might just be underestimating just how dangerous Iris and Hope and can be when they're working together- especially when one of them is working from the inside. But if there's one message that the following teaser for the second season of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond might be sending the sisters, it's this: Elizabeth and CRM are committed to their cause- and they're everywhere.

With the series set to return in 2021 (one that looks to be a busy one for the TWD universe), here's a look at what our heroes are facing when The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns for its second and final season:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

About That "The Walking Dead" Universe Thanksgiving Image…

The annual tradition of releasing a The Walking Dead Thanksgiving dinner image continued this year- with some "interesting" character decisions and placement. Negan at the head of the table- with Fear TWD's Ginny by his side, seeking council? Maggie (with Little Hershel and Elijah by her side) now has a set at the table- and she appears to be staring holes through Negan, along with Magda. Fear TWD's Morgan, Strand, and Alicia are also represented circling the table, as is TWD: World Beyond's Felix.

Seeing Connie in the distance has us feeling that she won't be back with the main group for a while- though having her next to one of the "The End is the Beginning" tag from Fear TWD has us nervous. We're big fans of what it is that Carol's reading- but is Daryl looking back towards her or someone/something else? And let's not forget about Yumiko, Eugene, Princess, and King Ezekiel off in the distance but making their way closer- but who's the silhouetted cowboy-horse combo off in the distance? Hmmm… let the speculation begin!