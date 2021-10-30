The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E05 Preview: Iris & Felix's New Plan

As we reach the midpoint of the final season of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) think they have the best plan in play possible to infiltrate the CRM. As they see it, surrendering might be the best way to get them back together with Hope (Alexa Mansour) and we're assuming the now somewhat trustworthy Huck (Annet Mahendru) on the inside. Thankfully, Indira (Anna Khaja) is around to play "devil's advocate" by questioning the move and then offering an alternative that makes a ton more sense. But as you're about to see in the following scene, we're a little worried that Iris is over-estimating Hope's willingness to leave once they're inside.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for this weekend's episode "Quatervois," followed by a look at the brief episode overview:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 5 "Quatervois": As a dangerous plan is put into motion, more revelations come to light. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Ben Sokolowski.

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).