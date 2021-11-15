The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 E08 Preview: Lines Are Crossed

AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond has been doing a nice job building up the tension between the forces of CRM now under the control of Pollyanna McIntosh's Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes and our heroes. But now with only three days to go, we've reached a major line-in-the-sand for both sides as CRM prepares to take out Portland and effectively turn their three circles into a flat line. And if you checked out our preview for Fear the Walking Dead then you know that CRM will be doing some seriously big bad stuff over there this weekend, too. And considering what we already know about Project V, it's pretty clear that CRM is positioning itself to be able to attack any community on the TWDU map. So this Sunday's "Returning Point" finds Jennifer/Huck (Annet Mahendru) needing to get through to a very surprised (and pissed) Silas (Hal Cumpston) quickly so plans don't get blown to smithereens. Speaking of which… Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) father & scientist Leo (Joe Holt) looks to rally his colleagues to abandon the facility but it looks like Jadis already has that plan covered, as you're about to see in the following preview images for the eighth episode of the final season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8 "Returning Point": A new plan is set into motion; a relationship is leveraged; others are forced to take action. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Eddie Guzelian.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).