The Wheel of Time: Amazon Confirms Season 2 For Real This Time

A day after the news of a second season renewal was confirmed and then unconfirmed over the course of about five minutes and one single tweet on Wednesday, Amazon and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) made it official on Thursday. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels will be getting a second season- and as we shared yesterday, the show's Twitter account posted (then pulled and now reposted) a look at the cover to the Season 2 script. Specifically, Episode S02E01 "A Taste of Solitude," written by Amanda Kate Schuman (The Blacklist, Berlin Station)- who IMDB lists as writing S01E02 "Shadow's Waiting."

"The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in 'The Wheel of Time' has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created," said Judkins. "This property is one I've loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what's on the page is something I can't wait for the other fans of the books to see. And season two just keeps expanding the world we built in season one." Here's a look at the now-not-deleted tweet making it official:

With this many Ta'veren in one place, one season was never going to be enough. #TheWheelOfTime #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/CtuGitxPSn — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) May 20, 2021

Along with mysterious missing tweet from Wednesday:

Now here's a look back at the most recent teaser for Amazon Prime's upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Lan | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRygwxWvo3c&t=1s)

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.