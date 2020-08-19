The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Adds 5 More to Series Adaptation

After more than a few Wednesdays of "The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Book Club" without any casting news, things got back to normal on Wednesday in a big way. Not wasting any time before a discussion deep-dive into Robert Jordan's works, fans were asked to extend a warm and friendly welcome to Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander (Fleabag) as Min, Clare Perkins (Doctors) as Kerene, Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood (Brave New World, Harlots) as Liandrin.

Now here's a look at the announcement tweets released Wednesday afternoon during the book club session:

"Her blue eyes brooked no nonsense, and her firm jaw spoke of the determination of the youngest woman ever to be chosen Amyrlin Seat." Please welcome Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/jm1Cap59J1 — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

"The sparks are trying to fill the shadow, and the shadow is trying to swallow the sparks. You are all tied together in something dangerous." Please welcome Kae Alexander (@kaealexander) as Min to our #WOTonPrime family. pic.twitter.com/hFXxhgbTPF — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

No one has been able to "match her power in almost six hundred years," according to descriptions. Please welcome Clare Perkins as Kerene, along with Peter Franzen as her Warder, Stepin. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/QEQCweDiEz — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

"An Aes Sedai never lies, but the truth she speaks may not be the truth you think you hear." The #WOTonPrime family welcomes Kate Fleetwood (@katefleetwood) as Liandrin. pic.twitter.com/gwjXJPcJTw — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, and Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif.

The series also stars Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim. Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, and Daryl McCormack as Aram.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project at costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.