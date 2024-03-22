Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV, Wheel of Time | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, season 3, The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time Cast Confirms Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming (VIDEO)

Check out a video of the cast confirming that filming on Prime Video & Showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins's The Wheel of Time Season 3 has wrapped.

Though it's been a while since we last checked in on how things were looking with the third season of Prime Video & Showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins's live-action series take on Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels, it's pretty clear that the production has been rolling along. How do we know that? Because some very familiar faces decided to get together to post a video to deliver some very good news to the fans. That's right, filming on Season 3 has officially wrapped – which means fans should start asking for a trailer in 5… 4… 3…

Here's a look at some of the members of the cast making it official in a video released earlier today:

Let's not forget the upcoming Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Walking Dead)-directed feature film prequel, The Age of Legends. With a screenplay from Zack Stentz (Thor, X-Men: First Class), the film is the first in a planned trilogy that will explore how the world represented by Jordan in the author's works came to be. And since everyone's in a good mood, let's look back at some of the best moments not to be lost on the cutting room floor – with Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeline Madden, Zoe Robins, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Donal Finn, and more:

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin, and Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin also joined the cast. The cast also included Ayoola Smart, Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, Gregg Chillingirian, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy & Rima Te Wiata.

Isis Mussenden is aboard as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios and based on Robert Jordan's novels, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2, with Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

