The Wheel of Time Introduces Daniel Henney's Lan Mandragoran

Well, that's a pretty good way to kick off a "Wheel of Time Wednesday." Amazon Prime and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) went from previewing iconic objects and locations that have found their way into the upcoming live-action adaptation to beginning to introduce more of the important players who will be at play. Previously, we caught a brief glimpse of Rosamund Pike's Moiraine- and now, it's a look at Daniel Henney's Lan Mandragoran – and between the line, "You think you know this world… you know nothing," the fire burning behind him, and the attack on a for-now-unseen creature? It's clear that Lan is not here to shake hands and kiss babies.

Now here's your next look at Amazon Prime's upcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Lan | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRygwxWvo3c&t=1s)

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.