The Winchesters: Supernatural Prequel Debuts Big; S01E02/E03 Previews

Before we take a look at what's ahead for Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' The Winchesters, we just wanted you to know that it's "Mission Accomplished!" What are we talking about? Just that the premiere of the Supernatural spinoff prequel was The CW's most-watched debut so far this season when it comes to total viewers. Checking in at an average of 757,000, it's the most-watched series debut since the January 2022 debut of Naomi (and second only to Jared Padalecki's Walker when it comes to the most-watched premiere/return this season). Now here's a look at what's ahead for S01E02 "Teach Your Children Well" & S01E03 "You're Lost, Little Girl."

Here's a Look at The CW's The Winchesters Season 1, Episodes 2 & 3

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2 "Teach Your Children Well": FAMILY MATTERS – John (Drake Rodger) and Millie (Bianca Kajlich) are on different pages about his new interest in hunting, and Ada (Demetria McKinney) tries to bridge the gap. Mary (Meg Donnelly) follows a trail from her father that points to the disappearance of a teenage boy in Topeka. Meanwhile, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) has a heart-to-heart with Mary as Latika (Nida Khurshid) dives into her books to identify the monster. John Showalter directed the episode written by Thompson & David H. Goodman.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3 "You're Lost, Little Girl": FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary's next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos and Ada bond as they stake out a potential lead for the demon's partner. Meanwhile, Latika taps into old folklore passed down from her family in hopes it helps Mary and John. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza.