Posted in: HBO, Max, NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: baltimore, david simon, marjorie taylor green, opinion
The Wire Creator on "Submoronic" MTG, Baltimore Bridge Conspiracies
David Simon (The Wire) took on Marjorie Taylor Greene & others who peddled conspiracy theories about Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The country and the world were shocked by the visuals that came out of Baltimore, Maryland after a cargo ship crash resulted in the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge. But while the adults in the room were doing what needed to be done, you had folks like Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and others of her ilk already beating the conspiracy theories drums – implying that the accident was some kind of terrorist attack or premeditated plot. Did it matter that FBI Special Agent in Charge William DelBagno stated that there was no evidence of a terrorist attack? Nope – because conspiracy theories rely very little on facts and a lot more on "that's what they want you to think" excuses. Unfortunately for Greene and the other members of the tinfoil hat squad, David Simon – former Baltimore Sun reporter and creator of The Wire & Homicide: Life On The Street – wasn't in the mood for any of their steaming piles of nonsense.
Taking to Twitter/X, Simon had this to say in response to Greene asking if the bridge collapse was intended or an accident: "Are you intentional or just an accident? You complete submoronic pratfall of a human being." But that was far from all, with Simon referring to FOX "News" as "Shitheels, down to the last debased newsroom intern" when he learned that the alleged "news" network was speculating if diversity-based hirings were the cause of the accident. In fact, Simon went hard (and rightfully so) at folks who appeared to be offering opinions on a city/state system they had absolutely no clue about, at those who peddled trumped-up terrorist theories without a shred of credibility, and more. In fact, here's what Simon had to share with former Florida congressman Anthony Sabatini after he posted about "DEI" diversity, equity & inclusion being the cause: "Your mother did you, but after a hard life of service on a truck-stop lot, can we really hold her loosened, battered womb responsible for dropping you head-first on the Winnebago floor and burdening our society with another empty, racist demagogue thereafter? We cannot." Here's a look at Simon's initial posts addressing the tragedy…
And here are some prime examples of Simon totally out of f**ks, rats' asses & two-s**ts to give when it came to whose feelings might get hurt as he pushed back on the nonsense: