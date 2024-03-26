Posted in: HBO, Max, NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: baltimore, david simon, marjorie taylor green, opinion

The Wire Creator on "Submoronic" MTG, Baltimore Bridge Conspiracies

David Simon (The Wire) took on Marjorie Taylor Greene & others who peddled conspiracy theories about Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The country and the world were shocked by the visuals that came out of Baltimore, Maryland after a cargo ship crash resulted in the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge. But while the adults in the room were doing what needed to be done, you had folks like Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and others of her ilk already beating the conspiracy theories drums – implying that the accident was some kind of terrorist attack or premeditated plot. Did it matter that FBI Special Agent in Charge William DelBagno stated that there was no evidence of a terrorist attack? Nope – because conspiracy theories rely very little on facts and a lot more on "that's what they want you to think" excuses. Unfortunately for Greene and the other members of the tinfoil hat squad, David Simon – former Baltimore Sun reporter and creator of The Wire & Homicide: Life On The Street – wasn't in the mood for any of their steaming piles of nonsense.

Taking to Twitter/X, Simon had this to say in response to Greene asking if the bridge collapse was intended or an accident: "Are you intentional or just an accident? You complete submoronic pratfall of a human being." But that was far from all, with Simon referring to FOX "News" as "Shitheels, down to the last debased newsroom intern" when he learned that the alleged "news" network was speculating if diversity-based hirings were the cause of the accident. In fact, Simon went hard (and rightfully so) at folks who appeared to be offering opinions on a city/state system they had absolutely no clue about, at those who peddled trumped-up terrorist theories without a shred of credibility, and more. In fact, here's what Simon had to share with former Florida congressman Anthony Sabatini after he posted about "DEI" diversity, equity & inclusion being the cause: "Your mother did you, but after a hard life of service on a truck-stop lot, can we really hold her loosened, battered womb responsible for dropping you head-first on the Winnebago floor and burdening our society with another empty, racist demagogue thereafter? We cannot." Here's a look at Simon's initial posts addressing the tragedy…

Thinking first of the people on the bridge. But the mind wanders to a port city strangling. All the people who rely on ships in and out. The auto-ship imports, Domino Sugar, coal exports, dockwork, whatever container traffic we didn't lose to Norfolk. Industries. Jobs. Families. — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here are some prime examples of Simon totally out of f**ks, rats' asses & two-s**ts to give when it came to whose feelings might get hurt as he pushed back on the nonsense:

There are already video and radio transmissions online suggesting a series of power failures and loss of steering on the vessel. You can certainly speculate wildly and no one can stop you, but doing so doesn't make you any less the asshole here. As for my job, I do okay, I guess. https://t.co/cOBw08AaKg — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Asshole, that's simply a quick, incomplete and utterly apolitical listing of sectors, jobs, workers, families in Baltimore who will be idle while every shipping terminal in the city is inoperable with the bridge down. Now fuck right off to whatever agenda makes you a shitheel. https://t.co/eBFl2GSOMU — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

It's possible that you're a useless shitheel rando on an internet hellsite speculating wildly and without regard to what is already known by authorities in Baltimore. Quick, have someone fund your podcast. You'll go far. https://t.co/xIPueKuB1G — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The port is a state-run entity and nothing whatsoever to do with Baltimore municipal government, you absolute submoron. https://t.co/At99kXKAJs — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Are you intentional or just an accident? You complete submoronic pratfall of a human being. https://t.co/c2Fhe55PJ3 — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Congrats. You've interposed in my city's tragedy and on a thread about it to make a random, simple, stupid political remark that convinces me nothing will be lost by blocking you now. https://t.co/XbjxCKhzdZ — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Your mother did you, but after a hard life of service on a truck-stop lot, can we really hold her loosened, battered womb responsible for dropping you head-first on the Winnebago floor and burdening our society with another empty, racist demagogue thereafter? We cannot. https://t.co/KsPCdXfjrs — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Asshole, don't both-sides stupidity. Film and radio transmissions already extant indicate a power failure on vessel and the crew sent a mayday warning they had no steering, no one has claimed a terror act, and authorities say no evidence of such. Speculation for else unevidenced. https://t.co/fHR605jPir — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Moron, port facilities and operations, interstate bridge maintenance etc. have nothing whatsoever to do with Baltimore's governance but are all state functions. Last six and. admins evenly divided between Dem and GOP. Immediately politicizing this is for empty, fact-free hacks. https://t.co/4jvgHuVKfU — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

