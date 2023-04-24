The Witcher Releases Season 3 Key Art, Teases More This Tuesday With more info on Season 3 (Henry Cavill's final season) expected this Tuesday, here's a look at new key art for Netflix's The Witcher.

With the third season of Netflix's The Witcher bringing the departure of Henry Cavill (and Liam Hemsworth (Poker Face) taking over with the following season), it would be an understatement to say that a lot of attention is being focused on the show's return – both for what's happening on the screen and behind the cameras. Now, we're getting a teaser key art poster spotlighting Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, and Freya Allan's Ciri is what can be seen as a loving, protective, and fearful embrace (with a smidge of "goodbye" thrown in for good measure). But that's just the opening rounds for something coming on Tuesday – probably a teaser trailer or date announcement teaser? Here's a look at what was released earlier today:

Series creator & showrunner Lauren Hissrich explained to EW that even though the upcoming season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, the actor will see a "heroic sendoff" during his final run. In addition, Hissrich drops a tease about how this season impacts Geralt in such a way that it sets up a "new mission" for him in the fourth season. "Henry [Cavill] has given so much to the show, and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich explained. "What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," she added, referring to the season's partial adaptation of Time of Contempt. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but 'Time of Contempt' gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

And that means a number of opportunities for Cavill's Geralt to further grow as a character while setting up what's to come in the Hemsworth-starring fourth season. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," Hissrich added.