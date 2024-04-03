Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, the witcher

The Witcher S04 Welcomes Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn

Learn who Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn are set to play during Netflix's Liam Hemsworth-starring The Witcher Season 4.

No one can say that Netflix isn't giving Liam Hemsworth one helluva cast when he debuts as Geralt in the fourth season of Netflix's The Witcher. Back in January, we learned that Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix" Trilogy, The School for Good and Evil) has been tapped for the role of Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey. Now, we can add Sharlto Copley (District 9, Powers), James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Sex Education), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld, Bones) to the season's cast, according to an exclusive report from Variety. Copley has been tapped for the role of infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart – with Purefoy set as Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr and Woodburn on board as Zoltan. After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt (Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. Joey Batey is also returning to the series.

"As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth shared in a statement about his new role when it was first announced. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Back in October 2022, Cavill had this to share about the change: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him; enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

