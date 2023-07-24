Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 3, teaser, the witcher

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Trailer: Never Lost, Always Found

With Henry Cavill's final run dropping this Thursday, here's a new look at what's still to come with Netflix's The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2.

We're now down to three days until Henry Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, Freya Allan's Ciri, and Joey Batey's Jaskier return to our screens for the remaining episodes of Netflix's The Witcher Season 3. While most season finales carry some hefty responsibilities with them, this season of the streaming series has the added pressure of saying goodbye to Cavill as Geralt while setting up Liam Hemsworth to take over the role in the fourth season. For some more clues as to how that's all going to play out, check out the newest teaser trailer that was released earlier today.

With Volume 2 of the third season (and Cavill's final) set to hit screens on July 27th, here's a look at the latest preview for Netflix's The Witcher, followed by a look back at some previous thoughts from series creator & showrunner Lauren Hissrich regarding what's still to come:

The Witcher Showrunner on Season 3, Henry Cavill's Departure

Hissrich explained to EW that even though the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, the actor will see a "heroic sendoff" during his final run. In addition, Hissrich dropped a tease about how this season impacts Geralt in such a way that it sets up a "new mission" for him in the fourth season. "Henry [Cavill] has given so much to the show, and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich explained. "What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," she added, referring to the season's partial adaptation of Time of Contempt. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but 'Time of Contempt' gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

And that means a number of opportunities for Cavill's Geralt to further grow as a character while setting up what's to come in the Hemsworth-starring fourth season. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," Hissrich added.

