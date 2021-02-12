The Witcher Showrunner Honors 1-Year Anniversary of Season 2 Start

Between COVID-related production delays and other stumbling blocks along the way, the production road that series creator/showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and the team from Netflix's The Witcher has traveled down for the second season hasn't been an easy one. But as we've said before, Hissrich had done an excellent job of keeping fans connected and updated with what's going on- and from a perspective that's honest, heartfelt, and free of any public relations polishing. That's probably why her tweet on Friday morning was a bit more of a kick to ur feels than we were expecting. Marking the one-year anniversary since work on Season 2 began, Hissrich shared an image and added the following that puts it all into perspective: "So much has changed since last February. But when I look back at those cold gorgeous nights in the woods, one thing remains constant: I still feel like the luckiest woman in the world."

Here's a look at Hissrich's post, followed by a look back at the first page of script action for the second season- one that includes an ominous-sounding voiceover from Geralt (Henry Cavill) while the horrific monster action wastes no time getting underway:

It's been one year since we started shooting The Witcher S2. So much has changed since last February. But when I look back at those cold gorgeous nights in the woods, one thing remains constant: I still feel like the luckiest woman in the world. pic.twitter.com/kxmFelvn9Y — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) February 12, 2021

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.