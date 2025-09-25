Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the witcher

The Witcher Showrunner Says Henry Cavill "Had Plans for Other Roles"

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich discusses Henry Cavill's departure and when they began having "conversations" about a new Geralt.

Earlier this month, fans of Netflix's The Witcher were treated to their best look yet at not only the fourth season but also a look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in action. With the series set to return on October 30th, we're learning more about what led to Henry Cavill departing the series and Hemsworth taking over for the final two seasons (it was previously reported that the Netflix series would wrap its run with Season 5).

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Hissrich offered some insight from the showrunner's perspective on Cavill's departure, sharing that "conversations" about recasting Geralt had "happened for a while" before Hemsworth was announced in the fall of 2022. "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision," Hissrich revealed. "We all knew that a change was going to take place," the showrunner continued. "And we were excited to think about what that change could be and, from my perspective, how that change could fit into the story really well."

Regarding the fans, Hissrich wanted to get the news out to them as soon as possible so that everyone could process and move forward with the streaming series' remaining two seasons. "Our audience is very smart, very savvy, very vocal. We knew that they were gonna have a lot of opinions about this. So for us, it was really about how do we announce this change? And then, how do we, from a storytelling perspective, embrace the change?" she added.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt (Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. With Joey Batey also returning to the series, here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier this evening:

Previously, we learned that Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix" Trilogy, The School for Good and Evil) had been cast as Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey. In early April, we learned that Sharlto Copley (District 9, Powers), James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Sex Education), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld, Bones) had also joined the cast. Copley has been tapped for the role of infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart – with Purefoy set as Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr, and Woodburn on board as Zoltan.

"As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth shared in a statement about his new role when it was first announced. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Back in October 2022, Cavill had this to share about the change: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him; enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!