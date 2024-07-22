Posted in: Fox, The X-Files, TV | Tagged: David Duchovny, fox, Fox Mulder, The X-Files

The X-Files Star Duchovny on Carter's Conspiracy Culture Clairvoyance

David Duchovny reflects on his legacy as Fox Mulder on The X-Files and how creator Chris Carter "foresaw" conspiracy culture flourishing.

If there's anyone who can attest to how art is imitating life, it would be David Duchovny, who's probably had more than his fair share of fan inquiries due to his signature character on The X-Files, Agent Fox Mulder and his curiosity in the supernatural and conspiracy theories. Such discussions, once fodder for chat rooms and message boards during the Fox series' original run from 1993-2002, have become a staple in the mainstream, particularly on social media. The actor, who appeared in the series' two revival seasons in 2016 and 2018, spoke to The Times about how creator Chris Carter was "almost clairvoyant" about how conspiracy culture will evolve to how it is today.

David Duchovny Reflects on Legacy as Fox Mulder on The X-Files

"Mulder's way of looking at the world was through conspiracy, and that was the fringe at that point," Duchovny said. "It doesn't seem to be so fringe anymore. It's really the world that Chris Carter foresaw happening almost 30 years ago." The Fox series centered around Duchovny's Mulder is reluctantly assigned a partner, Dr. Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), a skeptic originally brought to debunk his conspiracy theories on the FBI's X-Files, the government's unsolved paranormal-related cases. The series' opening credits mostly end with the message "The truth is out there" as a rallying cry for conspiracy culture, and some episodes feature different messages like "Trust no one" or something else episode-related.

When asked if he was more evidence-based than Mulder? "Not at all. I'm an artist — I am associative-based, and I see poetry as science and science as poetry," Duchovny said. Regarding his stance on conspiracies, "No, I'm talking about art. I think conspiracies are mostly just lazy thinking." The actor recently starred in the indie film Adam the First, Reverse the Curse, the Max miniseries The Sympathizer and hosts his podcast Fail Better. There is a reboot in development from Ryan Coogler, who received Carter's blessing. For more on Duchovny's life, career, and music, you can read the complete interview here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!