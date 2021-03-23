Them Official Trailer, Key Art: Horror Hits Home for The Emorys

Amazon'supcoming horror anthology, Them, debuted an official trailer with plenty of insights into how much we have to fear on April 9th. The story of the Emory family, created by Little Marvin and Lena Waithe, is one addressing the horrific displays and actions done in racism and bigotry. There is a creative and insightful examination of not only the 1950s setting of Them in the recent trailer but also a look at the way these same horrors show themselves in society today.

As the family settles into living on the west coast, specifically in Compton, their neighbors display a façade of acceptance turned into tense negativity and hate. The surroundings of their new home are harboring something sinister as well, making this series a guaranteed surprising up and down the tension-filled story when it premieres.

While the terror appears to be emanating purely for the racist neighbors in the trailer, there is something more insidious occurring beneath it all. Reminiscent of imagery and themes from popular series like Watchmen and Lovecraft Country, it's intriguing and important to see the exploration of horror reach these depths. Themes of humanity being monstrous can be seen in the quick flashes of the creepy individuals keeping their eyes on the Emory family. There is an obvious and fantastic unique creative lens done for Them. It will be amazing to see what future content to be created by Little Marvin after this series. While some of these clips in the official trailer from Amazon are reused from past teasers, the expanding inclusion of what the neighbors are up to is nice to finally have as we move closer to April 9th. Let us know in the comments below what you're looking forward to from this anthology from Amazon Studios– and check out the new key art released below: