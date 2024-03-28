Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, season 2, Them!

Them: The Scare Official Trailer: Fear Is No Longer An Option

Being unleashed on Prime Video on April 25th, here's the official trailer for Little Marvin's horror anthology series Them: The Scare.

Article Summary Prime Video releases an official trailer for Them: The Scare, airing April 25th.

The Little Marvin-created horror anthology returns with a new story set in 1991 Los Angeles.

Deborah Ayorinde stars as LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve in the new chapters.

The second installment's cast also includes Pam Grier, Luke James, and more.

With the eight-episode second installment of Prime Video's horror anthology series set to hit screens on Thursday, April 25th, we're getting a pretty intense look at what's ahead with the release of the official trailer for Them: The Scare – from series creator, executive producer & showrunner Little Marvin. Returning to Los Angeles but fast-forwarding the horror from 1952 to 1991, the season centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde, Riches, Harriet), who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles – with a city on the razor's edge of chaos – Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family.

Along with Ayorinde, the cast for the second installment includes Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as "Athena," Grammy-nominated musician & actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as "Edmund Gaines," Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God's Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me… Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

"With Them: The Scare,' we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles's rich history and evolution," shared Little Marvin. "This second installment is a new story set in the '90s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music, and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I'm also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance, and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror…. We couldn't have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment." Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video's Them: The Scare is executive-produced by Little Marvin, Miri Yoon & Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and Steve Prinz.

