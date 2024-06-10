Posted in: ABC, Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: 30 seconds to mars, ABC, jared leto, pat sajak, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Thirty Seconds to Mars: Jared Leto Honors, Thanks WOF Host Pat Sajak

Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto thanked Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak for the years he spent hosting the long-running game show.

It was back in November 2023 when we learned of the bond that exists between Thirty Seconds to Mars members Jared Leto & Shannon Leto and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White. Tapping the game show duo to help them promote their "Seasons" World Tour 2024 (in support of their album, "It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day"), we thought that the Letos were going for some kind of "pop culture irony" for a video or something like that. Instead, it turns out the connection has to do with some fond memories – with Jared Leto sharing that his grandmother loved the show. In fact, the band and game show would team up again in April 2024 for some April Fool's Day fun (more on that in a minute). So, if you think for a second that Sajak was going to be allowed to retire after over four decades of hosting the game show (with Ryan Seacrest joining White for the new season) without Jared Leto paying tribute, then you would be sadly mistaken.

"Pat, we congratulate you on an incredible 41 seasons of [Wheel of Fortune], and thank you for letting us be a part of this iconic show. This was a dream come true for Shannon and me and an experience we will never forget. We wish you all the best and will be forever grateful you let us be the worst contestants ever ♥️," Jared Leto wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – which also included a look at the time that the Letos working with Sajak and White. In a follow-up, Jared Leto added, "I love this piece we made with 'Wheel of Fortune' so much. Was my grandmother's favorite show 🌸Thx to Pat for the memories."

As we mentioned above, we didn't see Jared Leto making a return appearance on the popular game show nearly four months later – and just in time for April Fool's Day. At the beginning of what was expected to be another edition of the long-running game show, we learned that Leto was joining White to host – with the announcer sharing the news as the couple walked out arm-in-arm, "Here are the stars of our show, Jared Leto and Vanna White." But here's the best part – Leto begins hosting exactly how Sajak would – with no acknowledgment of anything being different. Even when the show cuts back to Sajak, the initial switch is never addressed – and that's what made it work so well. Here's a look at Jared Leto and Shannon Leto joining Sajak and White (and "Mary") as they take part in a very special round of Wheel of Fortune – and make sure to head on over to the Thirty Seconds to Mars site for information on the upcoming "Seasons" World Tour 2024:

