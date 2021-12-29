This Is Us Cast Discusses Emotional Final Run in Season 6 First Look

A little more than a month ago, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Beth (Susan Kelechi), and Toby (Chris Sullivan) reminded their faithful fans that though the stories may come to an end, the memories last forever. Now, NBC's This Is Us has released another emotional sledgehammer in the form of a featurette offering a deeper dive into the sixth & final season. And let's just say that if you thought the official trailer was a kick to the feels, wait until you see the emotions weighing on the familiar faces that you're about to see.

Shortly before the official trailer premiered last month, reports surfaced that the seven along with Jon Huertas received pay raises heading into the show's final run, with series creator Dan Fogelman backing their request. Based on reports, 20th TV and NBC agreed to a $2 million cash bonus for each of the seven original cast members and a $1 million bonus for fellow series regular Huertas (who began as recurring in Season 1 before being promoted to a series regular in the second season), though the other cast members reportedly went to bat to get Huertas's bonus on par with theirs. Representatives from the network or the studio did not comment on initial reports. Now here's a look at the cast as they take viewers on a personal journey behind the scenes of the final season, with NBC's This Is Us premieres on Tuesday, January 4, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT:

Save your tears! It's going to be an emotional ride. Your first look at the #ThisIsUsFinalChapter is here. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, January 4 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ETp7fHuHyq — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's your look at how the emotional journey ends and at the memories that will last lifetimes, the official trailer for the sixth and final season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NBC's This Is Us | Season 6: The Final Chapter | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DXxRULFrDk)

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.