This Is Us Season 5 Gets 2-Hour November Debut & More: NBC Fall 2020

NBC released its Fall 2020 schedule on Thursday, and it's grabbing our attention almost as much for what's not on it than what's on it. In the line-up below, you'll find some of the usual suspects ("Chicago" series, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, The Blacklist)- with the biggest news being This Is Us kicking off its fifth season with a two-hour premiere on November 10th. But here's a look at what won't be coming back until January 2021: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. If your show isn't on there, then it might be on this list of shows that will be gracing our screens some time later in 2021: Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That's My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are?, and Young Rock. Here's a look at how the calendar's shaping up:

Host Jane Lynch will kick off the first episode of the worldwide global phenom "Weakest Link" when the show debuts Monday, Sept. 28. The new version will deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format distributed by BBC Studios with a few modern twists. The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the "Weakest Link" remaining.

SEPTEMBER

Transplant (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

American Ninja Warrior (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

NBC Sunday Night Football (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Weakest Link (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

Dateline NBC (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice," with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, as well as host Carson Daly, will be back in its swiveling red chairs on Monday, Oct. 19 and return for the second night of its season debut on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

OCTOBER

Connecting … (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

Ellen's Game of Games (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

The Voice (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

Superstore (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

This Is Us (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)

Chicago Med (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)

Chicago Fire (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)

Chicago P.D. (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)

Law & Order: SVU (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)

The Blacklist (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)