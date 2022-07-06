This Moment Was Even Too Far For Beavis and Butt-Head

It has finally happened. Beavis and Butt-Head… have scored. Not in the way that you might be thinking, though. The series itself has scored a revival, starting with a feature-length film that is now streaming. In honor of Mike Judge's epic slacker comedy, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which took the franchise into modern times with a sci-f twist, let's take a look back at another animation drawing group from the original series. In this one, Beavis and Butt-Head are yet again on their iconic couch, yet their faces show that they are seeing something mind-blowing. Butt-Head looks as if he can barely comprehend what his minuscule eyes are taking in, while Beavis looks on the verge of barking out an iconic "Fffffire!"

"Uh, could you like shut up?" says Butt-Head after one too many insane remarks from his perverted pal Beavis, in MTV's popular animated music video/sitcom, which originally ran from 1993 to 1997. These two lovable (?) losers are here, in a pair of original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Butt-head, in the AC/DC t-shirt, and sandy-haired Beavis each have an approximate figure size of 6". The cels have been taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, which was added for presentation purposes. A pair of matching 12 field animation drawings done in graphite complete the lot. Condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Heh… heh-heh… You said "handling."

You can now celebrate the return of Beavis and Butt-Head by bringing home this original piece of art from the cartoon's production. Head over to Heritage Auctions right now, where this listing is live to bid.