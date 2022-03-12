Three Busy Debras Dials Up The Debra In This Season 2 First-Look Debra

Individually, they are Sandy Honig (Isn't It Romantic), Mitra Jouhari (Friends From College, High Maintenance), and Alyssa Stonoha's (Rules of Cool). But together, they are Three Busy Debras. And we would like to humbly say that they have been righteously missed since the final episode of their first season aired last May. But the time for despair is now over, with Adult Swim releasing a first look at the second season of the Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)-produced comedy series ahead of its April 24th return. And any concerns you may have had about our Debras becoming a little less Debra over the past year? Well, let's just say that our Debras are dialing up the "Debra-ing" knob to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11. Because remember: milk droughts are for people… not Debras.

Created by series stars Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha, Three Busy Debras shines a spotlight on the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The trio first developed the project as a play before shifting to a web series, with Adult Swim ordering a pilot in 2018 and giving the okay for a series the following year. Now here's a look at what our Debras have in store for us in the following first look at the second season, with Three Busy Debras returning to Adult Swim on April 24 (and the following day on HBO Max):

