Thundercats Production Cell Taking Bids Today At Comic Connect

Thundercats fans listen up: there is quite the piece of production cell art up for auction right now at Comic Connect. Featuring Lion-O himself, there are all kinds of animation cell artwork from that show out there, but it has been a long time since I have seen Lion-O art come up. This is part of Event Auction #44 over at Comic Connect, which is taking bids all throughout the week. This Thundercats cell is taking bids for a few more hours and is currently sitting at only $180, a steal for such a cherry piece. Check out the animation cell down below.

Thunder, Thunder, Thundercats

"Lion-O production cell w/matching drawing (2 pieces total); image size approx. 6" x 7" ea. Fantastic Thundercats production cel of Lion-O wielding his claw shield and the Sword of Omens. Also included is the original production drawing that was the basis for this cel. The cel is hand-painted and was used in the production of an episode of the 1985 Thundercats animated series. Excellent condition. Both pieces are professionally matted and framed to 27.5" x 15", the frame shows some light wear."

Thundercats has not been hotter than it was in 2020 for a long time. With new animated projects, new figure lines, and interest at a higher peak than it has been since the '80s, this is a perfect time to grab some cooler pieces for your collection. You can go right here to bid on this production animation cell. While you are over there, check out all of the other items taking bids this week in the various sessions of Event Auction #44, including figures, posters, artwork, comics, magazines, and so much more. There are so many great pieces available, and many would make great last-minute gifts for the collector in your life, no matter their interest.