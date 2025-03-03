Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, the princess and the frog, tiana

Tiana: "The Princess and the Frog" Animated Spinoff Not Moving Forward

More than four years after it was announced, Disney has shut down Tiana, the animated spinoff series from "The Princess and the Frog."

A little more than four years after the animated spinoff series spinoff of the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog was first announced, Disney has canceled the animated musical series "Tiana." Set to focus on Disney's first Black princess with Anika Noni Rose reprising her lead role, the series reportedly went through several creative changes during development, but sources say that it could not reach a place where it was felt the cost could be justified. As for what the future holds for Tiana, sources say that plans for the Disney Princess include a short-form special inspired by the original film that is currently in early development. The special is expected to see Joyce Sherri directing and writing, and Steve Anderson is also set to direct.

The news is part of Disney's larger shift in animation philosophy moving forward, with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar no longer focusing on developing long-form episodic programming. Translation? More films, less shows. The move is expected to result in layoffs in the Vancouver studios and also include the cancellation of an unannounced feature-length project that had been earmarked for Disney+. For Pixar, it would seem that Dream Productions and Win or Lose will be the first and last animated series from the successful studios for the foreseeable future.

Ahead of the show's debut in February, the news hit that Disney had removed a transgender storyline from Win or Lose that was originally planned for the animated series – a move that was not received well by many online. Though the character remains in the Pixar project, several lines of dialogue referencing gender identity were reportedly edited out. "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," Disney shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter back in December 2024 when asked to confirm reports that the change was being made to the animated series.

