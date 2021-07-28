Tiffany Haddish is Coming to SummerSlam… To Host the After-Party

On Saturday, August 21st, WWE will spread the joy of wrestling, as well as the COVID-19 Delta variant, to Las Vegas as SummerSlam takes place at Allegiant Stadium. But the fun doesn't stop when SummerSlam goes off the air. WWE announced that the SummerSlam after-party will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish, part of a joint promotion with the She Ready Foundation which Haddish founded, and with sponsored Pure Life Purified Water. The event is said to be "invite-only," whatever that means, and we'll feature "celebrity guests and influential business partners." So the guy who played Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, Snoop Dogg, Fox executives, and the Saudi royal family would be our guess.

"I'm really glad that me hanging out at the SummerSlam After Party with WWE Superstars is helping out foster kids. I've never hung out with WWE Superstars before, but I've definitely helped a lot of foster kids," said Haddish.

"WWE's mission is to put smiles on people's faces and one person who does just that is the official host of the SummerSlam After Party, Tiffany Haddish. We are proud to support Tiffany and the She Ready Foundation during our biggest event of this year, SummerSlam, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas," said Stephanie McMahon.

More information on the SummerSlam after-party and the She Ready Foundation can be found in the press release below:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that comedian, actress and She Ready Foundation Founder, Tiffany Haddish, will host the official WWE SummerSlam After Party on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas. The exclusive, invite-only event is presented by Pure Life® Purified Water and will feature WWE Superstars, celebrity guests and influential business partners. In support of Tiffany Haddish and her monumental efforts, WWE will be making a financial contribution to the She Ready Foundation to help build a better life for children living under the foster care system. Founded in 2019, The She Ready Foundation is a 501c3 verified non-profit whose mission is to protect, provide resources, and ensure normalcy for foster children through sponsorship, suitcases, mentoring, and counseling. The She Ready Foundation serves as the voice of foster children suffering in silence. Adapting the belief of Haddish, a former foster youth, that, "Every child who is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and a platform to follow their dreams," the She Ready Foundation aspires to help make this happen through collaborative partnerships. The foundation currently hosts an entertainment industry-based internship program in Los Angeles, donates suitcases to foster kids through a partnership with Travelpro and more. SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium. The event will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.