Tiny Toons Looniversity Theme Song Honors OG "Adventures" Series

Serious respect is being paid to Tiny Toon Adventures with the release of the theme song to Cartoon Network's Tiny Toons Looniversity.

To help celebrate the four-day festivities known as San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Tiny Toons Looniversity released the official theme song for the upcoming animated series, which debuts this fall on Cartoon Network and Max. The new theme song from composer Matthew Janszen strikes all the right nostalgia chords by showcasing Bruce Broughton's iconic tune from the Emmy Award-winning must-watch Tiny Toon Adventures while remixing the original arrangement and lyrics to fit the newest college iteration of these beloved characters.

Tiny Toons Looniversity is a half-hour animated comedy series from Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Rebooting the classic "Tiny Toon Adventures" show for a new generation of viewers, the series follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinks learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history… The Looney Tunes.

The voice cast includes Looney Tunes Cartoons Emmy Award-winner Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. The series also welcomes back Tiny Toon Adventures alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (Attitudes!) and Nate Cash (Adventure Time) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the Tiny Toons Looniversity theme song!

