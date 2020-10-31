Titans: Curran Walters Wishes Fans Happy Halloween Red Hood Style

As Halloween continues to chug along, we're giving Titans director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (Season 2, Episode 9 "Atonement" director) and series star Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson aka Nightwing) a break when it comes to social media stalking for production updates on the third season of the HBO Max series. That because to mark the holiday, Curran Walters posted a photo of him in Jason Todd's Red Hood mode- all up-close and personal like. Our two biggest takeaways? First, I hope we learn the backstory on those "mask scars." Following that, we have to say that the head tilt with the armored collar is eerily robotic and disturbing.

Here's a look at Walters's post from earlier today, continuing to put to rest any concerns about the Red Hood look:

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween #redhood A post shared by Curran Walters (@curdog) on Oct 31, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

The third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series aside from Walters's turn as Red Hood, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. EP Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.