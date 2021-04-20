Titans DoP Boris Mojsovski Checks In From Season 3 Production

Now do you see just how off-the-rails things can get when our updates on HBO Max's third season of Titans come from anyone other than DoP Boris Mojsovski? The last time we checked in, he was teasing a look at the show's "superhero second team" and keeping the production timeline rolling along. Then the next thing we know, we've got Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake / Robin?), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan / Beast Boy) "pretty dancing" to Justin Bieber and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl) sharing her birthday cake with us (virtually) while also teasing a sugar rush-fueled S03E10 fight scene. You see what we mean, right? Thankfully, Mojsovski is back to offer up a bit more stability- and another update.

In the following Instagram post, Mojsovski shares a look at the clapperboard for S03E09 while revealing that's he's finishing the episode on his own because Jon Joffin was off to receive his ASC Award for Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem. The second image is what he describes as "the shrine of cable and power" (and probably the last place you'd want to go, "Hmmm, I wonder what this does" before pulling out a random cable)

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.